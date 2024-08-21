FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.