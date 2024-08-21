First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:FCT remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 124,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.