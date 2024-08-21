First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,113. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.