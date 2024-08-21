First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,113. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
