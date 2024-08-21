First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HISF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
