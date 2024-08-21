First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,094. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.