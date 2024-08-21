First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,678. The stock has a market cap of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

