First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,678. The stock has a market cap of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.