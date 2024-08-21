First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of FAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

