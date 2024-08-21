FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 57,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.