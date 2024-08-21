Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of FINGF stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $32.41.
About Finning International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.