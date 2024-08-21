Financial Survey: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $30.93 billion 5.70 $6.72 billion $7.00 46.94 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($1.71) -2.86

This table compares Amgen and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amgen and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 11 11 0 2.50 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 9 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus target price of $326.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $30.11, suggesting a potential upside of 515.77%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 12.74% 156.21% 10.82% Cabaletta Bio N/A -38.77% -36.09%

Summary

Amgen beats Cabaletta Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

