FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
