Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,668 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

