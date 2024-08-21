Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,264 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

