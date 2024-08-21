Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,883 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.98. 1,933,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
