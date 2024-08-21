Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,586 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,488. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

