Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. 183,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

