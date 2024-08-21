Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 9,092 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 785,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,477. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.