Fifth Third Bancorp Has $40.60 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

