Fifth Third Bancorp Has $15.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWN stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 669,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

