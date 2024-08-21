Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,037. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

