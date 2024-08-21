Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,442. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

