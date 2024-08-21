Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $482.50. 25,411,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average is $452.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

