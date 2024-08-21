Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 1,245,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

