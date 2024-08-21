Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 2,592,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,947. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

