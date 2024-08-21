Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.