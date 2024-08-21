Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,432 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.32. The company had a trading volume of 666,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,048. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.60 and a 200 day moving average of $340.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

