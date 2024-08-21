Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 303 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,153 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.31. 195,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.63. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

