Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,059,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 181,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

