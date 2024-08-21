Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 72,131 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 1,223,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,615. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

