Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FN traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.50. 707,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $143.57 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

