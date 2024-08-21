Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FN traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.50. 707,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $143.57 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.