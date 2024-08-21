Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.78.

View Our Latest Report on FN

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

