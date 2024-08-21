Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $278.38.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Doximity: The ‘Facebook for Doctors’ Surges After Earnings Beat
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today’s Market
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Southwest Airlines Rises as Elliott Management Targets Leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.