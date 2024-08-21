Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

