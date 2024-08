Ezenia!, Inc. Declares Dividend of $26,783.72 (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Ezenia!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 26783.72 per share on Monday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Ezenia! Stock Performance

Ezenia! stock remained flat at $21,210.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ezenia! has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20,785.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21,060.63.

Get Ezenia! alerts:

About Ezenia!

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ezenia!, Inc provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ezenia! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ezenia! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.