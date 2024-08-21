Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.13. Evotec shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 19,194 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Evotec Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,183,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Stories

