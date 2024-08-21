Evogene (EVGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVGN

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.