Ethernity Chain (ERN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

