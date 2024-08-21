Ethereum (ETH) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,635.67 or 0.04315672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $317.05 billion and approximately $12.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,291,370 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

