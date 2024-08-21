Ethena USDe Price Reaches $1.00 (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $68.11 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,061,740,529.9263873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99886662 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $58,556,989.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.