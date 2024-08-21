Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $61.25 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,061,740,529.9263873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99886662 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $58,556,989.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

