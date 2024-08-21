Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of (1%)-2% yr/yr to ~$15.45-15.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.