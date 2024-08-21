Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

