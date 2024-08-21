Ergo Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $58.45 million and $320,982.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,287.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.00567652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00108140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00272718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00038969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00072028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,016,996 coins and its circulating supply is 77,017,956 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

