Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TerraVest Industries Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

TVK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$91.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$30.45 and a one year high of C$96.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.35.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. In other news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,800 shares of company stock worth $7,507,738. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

