Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Longeveron Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Longeveron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

LGVN stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 146,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

