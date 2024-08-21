Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 136,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,838,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,609,000 after buying an additional 3,628,998 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,805,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 597,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

