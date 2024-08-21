Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.99. 330,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

