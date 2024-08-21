EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Charles R. Crisp Sells 6,500 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

