Enzi Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Enzi Wealth grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 426,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

