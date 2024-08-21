Enzi Wealth Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.51. 3,152,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,171. The company has a market cap of $465.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.