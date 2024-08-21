Enzi Wealth Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Enzi Wealth lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in YETI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $46,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. 1,278,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

