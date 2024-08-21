Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $238.86 million and $13.14 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,829,295,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,693,164,329 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

